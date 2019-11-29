New demographic statistics show gradual ageing of population

The population of the government controlled area is estimated at 875,900 at the end of 2018, compared to 864,200 at the end of 2017, recording an increase of 1.4% according to the 2018 demographic statistics published by the Statistical Service on Friday.

The proportion of children below 15 was estimated at 16.1% as is the proportion of persons aged 65 and over, compared to 22.3% and 11.3% respectively in 2000. There was therefore a gradual increase in the proportion of old-aged persons and a decrease in the proportion of children, demonstrating the ageing process of the population.

Fertility

In 2018 the number of births in the Government controlled area increased to 9,329 from 9,229 the year before, giving a crude birth rate of 10.7 per 1,000 population. The total fertility rate for 2018 was estimated at 1.32, remaining constant from the previous year. The total fertility rate decreased gradually during the past years, from its local peak of 2.50 in 1982. Since 1995 the total fertility rate remains below the replacement level of 2.0. The mean age of women at the birth of their first child was 29.4 years while the mean age at birth irrespective of the order of child was 31.0 years in 2018.

Mortality

The number of deaths in the Government controlled area reached 5,768 in 2018 and the corresponding crude death rate was 6.6 deaths per 1,000 population. Expectation of life at birth was estimated at 80.7 years for males and 84.6 years for females in 2018 compared to 80.0 years for males and 84.1 for females in 2017. Infant mortality has admittedly reached a very low level estimated at 2.4 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018.

Migration

Net migration in Cyprus has been positive from 1983 to 2011. For the period 2012-2015, net migration has been negative. As from 2016 net migration became positive again. In 2018, it was estimated at 8,102. Long-term immigrants (Cypriots and foreigners arriving for settlement or for temporary employment for 1 year or more) were 23,442 in 2018, compared to 21,306 in 2017. The number of emigrants (Cypriots and foreigners who had resided in Cyprus for at least one year) was estimated at 15,340 in 2018 compared to 15,105 in 2017.

Marriages and Divorces

The total number of marriages in 2018 increased to 13,783 from 13,062 the year before. Ecclesiastical marriages remained at about the same level as in 2017 (3,918 as compared to 3,942 in 2017) and civil marriages increased from 9,120 in 2017 to 9,865 in 2018. As in the past few years, a large number of foreigners who married in Cyprus by civil marriage were not residing in Cyprus. Out of 9,865 civil marriages celebrated in 2018 only 2,859 were civil marriages of residents of Cyprus. Thus the total number of marriages of residents totalled 6,777.

The total number of divorces in 2018 was 2,114 and the crude divorce rate was calculated at 2.43 per 1,000 of the population.