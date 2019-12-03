New Cabinet Ministers to be sworn in on Tuesday

The swearing-in ceremony of new Cabinet Ministers appointed by the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, will be held on Tuesday morning at the Presidential Palace, following a government reshuffle announced last Sunday.
Outgoing Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides assumes the post of Finance Minister, replacing Harris Georgiades who leaves government. Disy MP Nicos Nouris will replace Petrides in the Interior Ministry. Current Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos will take over the Ministry of Transport from Vasiliki Anastasiadou. Prodromos Prodromou, who served as Government Spokesman, will head the Ministry of Education, replacing Costas Hambiaouris.
After the ceremony, Prodomou will hand over his portfolio to Kyriacos Koushos, while Klelia Vasiliou, who served as Deputy Government Spokeswoman, will hand over to Panayiotis Sentonas.
Later on Tuesday, hand over ceremonies will take place in the Ministries changing hands.
