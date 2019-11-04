New batch of vaccines arrived in Cyprus

The Ministry of Health is informing the public that the second batch of 15,000 seasonal flu vaccines has been received. The remaining vaccines (53,000), according to the provisions of the contract, will be delivered in part during the coming weeks and the entire process will be completed by mid-November.

It is reminded that, according to the existing programme, the seasonal influenza vaccination is indicated for persons in the following high-risk groups:

All persons older than 65 years of age Children older than 6 months and adults presenting one or more of the following aggravating factors or chronic diseases:- – – Chronic respiratory diseases

– Chronic cardiovascular disease

– Diabetes mellitus or other chronic metabolic disease

– Chronic kidney or liver disease

– Neurological or neuromuscular diseases

– Sickle cell anemia and other Hemoglobinopathies

– Immunosuppression (hereditary or acquired)

– Organ or stem cell transplantation

– Children and adolescents who need long-term aspirin therapy

– People with body mass index (BMI)> 40 kg / m2,

Pregnant women regardless of pregnancy age, breastfeeding women Persons in close contact with children <6 months of age or caring for persons in high risk group; Workers in health care facilities (medical and other staff) and in refugee-migrant accommodation centres, Veterinarians as well as professionals in the field of animal production and in particular: poultry farmers, pig farmers, breeders, slaughterers and in general people who come into regular contact with poultry.

In order to give priority to vulnerable groups of the population, and in order to avoid the inconvenience of those who qualify for the seasonal influenza vaccine, the vaccines will be administered from Wednesday, November 6, 2019 by appointment only.