New bank loans decrease by €90m in July

The overall number of new loans at Cyprus’ banks decreased by €90 million in July 2019 compared to June 2019, according to data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).
In July, new loans fell to €249 million compared to €339.1 million the previous month.
Loans for consumption purposes rose to €17.3 million in July compared to €14.2 million the previous month, of which €0.5 million were ones that have been restructured.
New housing loans rose to €87.8 million in July compared to €71.3 million the previous month, of which €3.7 million were ones that have been restructured.
New loans to non-financial corporations for amounts up to €1 million rose to €41.6 million in July, compared to €39.4 million the previous month. Restructured loans totalled €4.9 million.
New loans to non-financial corporations for amounts over €1 million declined to €72.8 million compared to €190.2 million the previous month. Restructured loans totalled €5.6 million.
