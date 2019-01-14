New Arrivals

If you suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out), you can relax because I present you a complete guide with the hottest new restaurants in Cyprus. Add all of them in your to-do list and you will near feel like you’re missing out again.

Beba

A friendly tip: If you want to eat at Beba, call to book now so they can get you at least on the waiting list! This is a hot tavern, a talk of the town, all the rage and everything you can think of. The atmosphere of this shop is warm and sweet and the food really good. Try out the delicious kontosouvli, the beef in the charcoal, the liver with paprika and the fava with Cypriot Louvana. Don’t miss out on the pistachio caramel.

Pindarou 2, Nicosia, 22252626, Monday-Saturday: 18:30-23:30

La Cantine

Another spot to be added to the list of new restaurants in the capital. It is a cozy place located on the busy Onasagorou Street. There you will find All Day options starting early in the morning with brunch and coffee and ending in the evening for dinner, from which you can choose from the list of delicious suggestions and dishes based in international and Mediterranean cuisine. In its lovely bar you can enjoy cool cocktails and other spirits enjoying rustic decor and chill music.

Onasagorou 24, Nicosia, 22 343534, Monday-Sunday: 10:00-2:00

Verde Caferesto

Definitely not a restaurant that one would expect to find in a shopping mall. Yet, in the brand new Nicosia Mall, there is a modern and cozy restaurant where you can surely find a table (it offers 260 seats making it the largest café-restaurant in the store). Here, you will find one of the biggest burgers of the island (you have to try it and take a picture), delicious pasta, tasty pizzas, eggs and pancakes in all combinations for breakfast, stylish cocktails, coffees, nutritious smoothies and most importantly: a huge selection of sweets, crepes, waffles and ice creams. There is also a playground for children so that the whole family can enjoy this experience.