New 92-metre high-rise planned for Larnaca

The Environment Department has granted an application for the construction of a 92 metre building in Finikoudes, Larnaca.

The 22-storey building is expected to be completed by 2021 and its construction will cost around €50 million. It will be the tallest building in the area.

Located on the junction of Grigori Afxentiou avenue with Athinon avenue, site of the former Kition hotel, it will cover an area of 1,608 m2.

The project includes 50 apartments, shops, an exhibition space, a restaurant, a cafe, a gym, a wellness centre, a swimming pool and a clubhouse. It will also have up to 220 parking spaces.

In its decision, the Environment Department said that the building will not affect the environment negatively and whatever issues might arise will be managed under the terms set in the licensing agreement.

