Netherlands launches fund for initiatives encouraging inter-communal cooperation in Cyprus

Τhe Netherlands has decided to launch a modest fund for local initiatives in Cyprus aimed at encouraging inter-communal cooperation, the Dutch Ambassador to Cyprus, Nathalie Jaarsma, said on Wednesday evening in Nicosia, addressing a reception on the occasion of the King’s Day, a celebration for the Dutch King’s birthday.

Jaarsma stressed that she wishes for the people of Cyprus to live with each other in peace and prosperity without obstacles.

“I truly believe that sustainable peace is only possible when a political process goes hand-in -hand with people-to-people contact. My belief is based on the lessons learned from other peace building efforts,” she added, noting that her government is supporting bi-communal initiatives in Cyprus.

The Ambassador said that in line with the call for the implementation of confidence building measures and stronger inter-communal contacts included in the recent Security Council resolutions on Cyprus, the Netherlands has decided to launch a modest fund for local initiatives.

She went on to say that anyone with a good idea that would bring communities closer to each other can apply.

The Fund has been named “The Orange Tulip Fund”. As it is noted in the call for proposals “as an EU partner, and in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, The Netherlands would like to contribute towards building bridges and enhancing cooperation between communities in Cyprus, aiming to support the process towards a comprehensive and durable settlement based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation.”

The proposal should fit within one of the following thematic areas: environment and sustainable development; education and research; culture; media; entrepreneurship and innovation; human rights (including gender and equal rights for all) and peace building; promotion of European cooperation; social inclusion; youth exchange; and sport. The minimum amount of funding is 500 euros and the maximum 10,000 euros.

The Fund will run for the duration of two years and all activities should be planned and implemented before the end of 2020.

Project proposals can be submitted the latest by May 13, 2019.

