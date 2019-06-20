Netflix Cyprus prices set for increase starting today

Netflix prices are going up, starting from today, June 20, in a number of countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including Cyprus, the company confirmed.

Netflix said that its standard plan, which allows users to view content on two screens at the same time, is to rise by €1 to €10.99. Its premium subscription plan, which lets users stream TV shows and movies on four devices simultaneously, is to increase by €2 to €13.99.

However, the company stressed that its basic offering will remain unchanged at €7.99.

The price increases come as Netflix boosts spending on original content ahead of the launch of Disney’s streaming service, which is set to launch later this year.

Netflix faces increased competition however, not just from Amazon’s Prime, but also from the likes of Apple, which is introducing its own streaming service shortly, and Disney, which recently closed a $71,3 billion deal for 21st Century Fox to create a behemoth which will be able to offer content including Star Wars, Avatar and The Simpsons.

Both Apple and Disney’s new services are scheduled to go live later this year, although it has yet to be confirmed when they will be available in Cyprus.