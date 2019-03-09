“Neo Plaza” discount village to be build near Nicosia Mall (pictures)

A discount village in the works in Kokkinotrimithia will be named “Neo Plaza” and will be constructed near Nicosia Mall, Insider reported.

A public hearing took place on Friday, where architectural designs of the discount village were shown, in the presence of locals, the council of Kokkinotrimithia and the council of derogation.

“Neo Plaza” will cover an area of 26,000 km2 next to the industrial area of Kokkinotrimithia and will be accessible via the Nicosia-Troodos highway.

It will be located 12 km outside of Nicosia and 160 m away from the Nicosia-Troodos highway.

The village will contain 50 discount shops, 10 cafes/restaurants, an indoor playground, 250 parking spaces and a 5,000 km2 green area.

It will host known brands which will offer products with 30%-70% discounts.

Its architectural design will draw influences from traditional Cypriot architecture and will resemble a village with elements of stone, wood and white wall painting.

During the public hearing, the investors said that the village aims to cover the needs of consumers based in Nicosia, as well as other cities. They added that it will be beneficial for the local community as it will create up to 150 new jobs and will attract investment.

Regarding matters of derogation, the investors argued that the construction will not be harmful towards the environment and it will not affect the industrial area.

They added that the buildings will have virtually zero energy consumption.

Asked whether the village will present a competition to Nicosia Mall, the investors answered that it is intended to operate as a supplement to the mall and will not be competitive.

The work’s architect Constantinos Constanti said that this development will significantly upgrade the area and assured that future issues that might appear, will be dealt by the Department of Land and Surveys.

“The village will be a twin of Nicosia Mall and will bring life to Kokkinotrimithia” community leader Christakis Meleties said during the public hearing.

He added that the community will proceed in roadworks in order to be ready to host the village.

A roundabout is planned to be constructed to ease the shoppers’ return towards the highway.

