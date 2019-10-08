Neo Chorio proposing telepherique to Baths of Aphrodite

Neo Chorio is proposing the construction of a telepherique from the Baths of Aphrodite to a hill near the village, some two kilometres away, Phileleftheros reported on Tuesday.

Community leader Andreas Christodoulou Machimos said such a project would attract tourists and generate revenue for the local authority.

“There will be thousands of visitors wanting to go to currently inaccessible peaks to admire the sunset. We will also to capitalise on this project for civil weddings on Akamas’ highest peaks with breathtaking views and we can also operate a small kiosk there,” he said.

The project would be eco-friendly and in line with preconditions to be set by the Environment Authority, he said.

The community council also has €300,000 available to create a marine park to promote diving tourism.

“We will sink a boat and other objects so as to enrich our tourism since this project can be in use throughout the year and not just in the summer. Unfortunately, although we started off first we will end up last because despite our letters and demarches, such a park has been promoted in Ayia Napa first,” he told Phileleftheros.

The local authority is also promoting the construction of a theme park , the Seal and Turtle Park that will be built near the Anassa Hotel.

But he said that even though the project had secured all the required permits, “some state officials” then decided that the land is forest land and so the whole process has to start all over again.

On the community council’s decision to remove the caravans and other structures used for camping for years, Machimos said that this has been praised by authorities and organised groups.

The area will be cleaned. Meanwhile, permits have been issued and work will start before the end of the year to build a modern EU-specification camping site that will be ready for use by next summer.

Another attraction for Neo Chorio is a theme park being planned by a private investor between Latchi and Neo Chorio and which has secured the required permits.

