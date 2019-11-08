“NEMESIS – 2019” to be carried out next week

Multinational Exercise “NEMESIS-2019” will be conducted for the sixth consecutive year on Wednesday, November 13, according to an announcement by the Defense Ministry. The exercise will take place within the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus, onboard a simulated oil/gas platform with the participation of a large number of Units and Personnel from Cyprus, foreign countries and private companies.

The coordination will be carried out by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Larnaca, in collaboration with the respective agencies of the Republic of Cyprus and the participating nations.

The main objective of the exercise is to further develop the effective cooperation and coordination among all the involved agencies of the Republic of Cyprus and the neighbouring States on the prompt response to emergency situations on board merchant vessels and oil/gas platforms in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Source: CNA