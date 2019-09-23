Nelion winery is close to the village of Pretori, just off the famous Paphos – Troodos road, in Cyprus. Officially opened in 1996 and from the very first year, the quality of the wine ensured great success with the public in Paphos, a fact that encouraged our family to become fully involved in the business of wine making by building a well-equipped, custom-made winery in Paphos and incorporating modern machinery within the traditional features of the wine building. The philosophy of Nelion as a boutique winery is to offer high standard quality of wines through the incorporation of traditional principles that we have here in Cyprus, with modern design, both in concept and in practice. We offer to the customers the best of our services and we provide in each one wine tasting with all of our wines so they can have the ability to choose the best wines that suits more to their taste.

Our family is at the core of both the vineyard cultivation as well as the wine making expertise. In Paphos, Nelion Winery also boasts its own well-tended vineyards, where sever varieties are currently cultivated. The winery produce approximately 25000 bottles per year, a number that allows the best attention to detail, resulting in the production of eight different labels currently marketed. Loyal customers can find Nelion’s wines both at the winery and in selected wines stores in Cyprus.

