National Struggle Museum

Located in the square near the Archbishopric, the museum houses documents, photographs and other memorabilia from the 1955-1959 National Liberation Struggle against British Rule, and was founded after it ended, with new premises later opened in 2001.

Region: Lefkosia (Nicosia)

Address: Plateia Archiepiskopou Kyprianou

Contact No: Tel: +357 22 305 878, Fax: +357 22 305 882

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday: 08:00 – 14:30

Closed on weekends.

Operating Period: All year round.

Closed on Public Holidays (except April 01).

Summer months (July / August) closed in the afternoons.

Entrance Fee: Free

Website: www.moec.gov.cy/politistikes_ypiresies

Opening and closing times as well as entrance fees, are subject to alterations without notice. Visitors are advised to check before visiting.