National Council condemns unanimously Turkey’s violations of Cyprus’ EEZ

The National Council, comprising all parliamentary parties, condemned unanimously today the “flagrant violation of Cyprus’ sovereign rights” by Turkey in the Republic’s exclusive economic zone.
The Council, which met today, also condemned other illegal activities which violate the Republic’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Speaking after today’s meeting, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the Council demands the “immediate end of all Turkish moves and threats” for the use of violence in order to reduce tension and to respect peace and security in Eastern Mediterranean.
The Council, he noted, underlines the importance of the solidarity displayed by the EU and the international community towards Cyprus.
It reaffirms its adherence to the peaceful resolution of the Cyprus problem, through the UN process, he said, adding that Turkey’s moves undermine and obstruct such efforts.