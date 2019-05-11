Menu
Local

National Council condemns unanimously Turkey’s violations of Cyprus’ EEZ

May 11, 2019 at 2:36pm
Edited by

The National Council, comprising all parliamentary parties, condemned unanimously today the “flagrant violation of Cyprus’ sovereign rights” by Turkey in the Republic’s exclusive economic zone.

The Council, which met today, also condemned other illegal activities which violate the Republic’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking after today’s meeting, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the Council demands the “immediate end of all Turkish moves and threats” for the use of violence in order to reduce tension and to respect peace and security in Eastern Mediterranean.

The Council, he noted, underlines the importance of the solidarity displayed by the EU and the international community towards Cyprus.

It reaffirms its adherence to the peaceful resolution of the Cyprus problem, through the UN process, he said, adding that Turkey’s moves undermine and obstruct such efforts.

You May Also Like

Local
May 11, 2019

Search for bodies in lakes to continue on Sunday, if nothing is located

Maria Myles
Local
May 11, 2019

Driver rescued off a 20 metre deep cliff, in Pedoulas

Maria Myles
Local
May 11, 2019

Search parties looking for bodies in two locations to continue work all day Saturday

Maria Myles