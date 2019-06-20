NASA posts picture of Cyprus taken from space

NASA has posted four photographs on Twitter taken by crew members aboard the Space Station, including one of Cyprus.
In a message, it says: “Earth is special. It’s the only place in the universe that we know contains life. Celebrate its beauty by taking a look at these breathtaking images of our home planet, as captured by crew members aboard the Space Station.”
Earth is special. 🌎 It’s the only place in the universe that we know contains life. Celebrate its beauty by taking a look at these breathtaking images of our home planet, as captured by crew members aboard the @Space_Station: https://t.co/42Jit6wH4y pic.twitter.com/MYLy0M25i5
— NASA (@NASA) June 20, 2019