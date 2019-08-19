Nalu Cocktail Lounge

Welcome to Nalu experience

Nalu is the Hawaiian word for “wave” and the hapa-Hawaiian saying, to “Nalu it” means “go with the flow”. As every person who learns to swim in the ocean knows, you don’t fight the waves, you ride them.

“Nalu it” begins to mean go with the flow, and be mindful at the same time; be present.

Here we chose to work with purpose, passion, and full intention to present you a different experience where you can relax, enjoy the environment **music and drinks”

We choosed a woman without eyes to represent the free of judgments, the free of concepts so you can come and feel free to be just yourself.*

Life is a wave. Go with the flow. Nalu it

Take every opportunity to enjoy and make this time a very long party!