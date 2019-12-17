Appropriating Shakespeare’s sonnet 130 opening verse, the exhibition my mistress’ eyes are nothing like the sun is Natalie Kynigopoulou’s first solo show in Cyprus, curated by Demetra Ignatiou. The exhibition is the first in a series of solo shows organised by the Lefteris Economou Cultural Foundation and hosted at GARAGE project space, fostering encounters between local audiences and young up-and-coming Cypriot artists who live and work abroad. Next to the new work, commissioned by the Lefteris Economou Foundation, a performance by the Potato Band -a collective co-funded by Rosie Carr and Natalie Kinigopoulou – will take place on the day of the exhibition opening.
Opening hours: Tue.-Sat.: 17:00-20:00
Garage, 16 Ammochostou Street, Nicosia