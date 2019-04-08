Mushrooms with cream cheese and smoked salmon

Ingredients
- 12 large mushrooms
- 250 g (1 1/4 pack) cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons of cream
- 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh onion
- 2-3 slices of smoked salmon, finely chopped (½ cups)
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped parsley
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
- Salt and pepper
- Some oil for the pan
- Parsley leaves
Method
Step 1:
Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Rinse the mushrooms with a wet towel or running water and dry them with a towel or absorbent paper. Then remove their stalks, twisting them slightly to peel off.
Step 2:
Mix the cream cheese with the fresh cream, parsley, onion, salt and pepper. Fill the mushrooms with the mixture. Pour olive oil on a baking pan and bake the mushrooms for 15 minutes.
Step 3:
Mix the olive oil with lemon. Remove the mushrooms from the pan, place them on a platter and add the finely chopped salmon on them. Sprinkle with olive oil and garnish the platter with parsley leaves.
By Pericles Roussounides