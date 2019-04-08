Menu
Local Food

Mushrooms with cream cheese and smoked salmon

Ingredients

  • 12 large mushrooms
  • 250 g (1 1/4 pack) cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons of cream
  • 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh onion
  • 2-3 slices of smoked salmon, finely chopped (½ cups)
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped parsley
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper
  • Some oil for the pan
  • Parsley leaves

Method

Step 1:

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Rinse the mushrooms with a wet towel or running water and dry them with a towel or absorbent paper. Then remove their stalks, twisting them slightly to peel off.

Step 2:

Mix the cream cheese with the fresh cream, parsley, onion, salt and pepper. Fill the mushrooms with the mixture. Pour olive oil on a baking pan and bake the mushrooms for 15 minutes.

Step 3:

Mix the olive oil with lemon. Remove the mushrooms from the pan, place them on a platter and add the finely chopped salmon on them. Sprinkle with olive oil and garnish the platter with parsley leaves.

By Pericles Roussounides

You May Also Like

Local Food
April 8, 2019

Black cod with noodles

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
April 8, 2019

Chicken fillet stuffed with nuts

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
April 8, 2019

Anglerfish with bulgur and butter cream

Stelios Marathovouniotis