Mullets with melintzanosalata (aubergine salad)

Ingredients

4 large mullets, cut into fillets

2 tablespoons olive oil + 1 extra for the salad

3 medium aubergines

100 g (½ cups) of yoghurt

3 tablespoons of lemon juice

2-3 cloves of garlic, grated

1/8 teaspoon of chili pepper

1 large, ripe tomato

2 tablespoons chopped parsley, or chopped fresh coriander

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 190 ° C. Pinch the eggplants with a fork at 4-5 areas and heath them directly over the gas flame until their peel is evenly tanned.

Step 2

Place the eggplants on a baking dish and cook them in the oven for about 20-30 minutes until they are soft. Take them out and let them cool down. Then cut them in half lengthwise and remove their crumbs. Put them in a bowl and melt with fork. Then stir in the yoghurt, tomato, garlic, chili pepper, parsley or coriander, add one tablespoon of olive oil and salt and pepper.

Step 3

Spread oil on a baking pan, then sprinkle with the mullet fillets with oil, salt and pepper. Spread them on the baking dish with the skin side up and bake them for 3-4 minutes under the grill, turning them once. To serve, spread the melintzanosalata on a platter, or divide it into 4 individual dishes and place the mullets on top.