Mple & Prospectus: only one concert in Larnaca

Mple return to Larnaca for a single performance together with the Cypriot band Prospectus. Mple are one of the most popular bands in Greece. Their program includes their own hits as well as adaptations of known foreign rock tracks. Overall, Mple are characterized as a fairly original group, having managed to combine pop-rock elements with strong touches of blues, funk and jazz.

When

Friday, December 13 from 10.30 pm

Where

Savino Rock Bar

1 Watkins Street

Larnaca

Cost

€20 / 15 (presale)

Facebook page

Contacts

96 617309 or 24 620861

Email: [email protected]