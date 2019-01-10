Motor vehicle sales rise for fifth consecutive year

Motor vehicles sales in Cyprus rose by 13.3% in 2018 marking the fifth consecutive annual increase since 2014.

According to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), total new registrations of motor vehicles reached 49,450 in 2018 compared to 43,640 the year before, reaching the highest point in the last ten years.

Sales of passenger saloon cars rose by 12.8% in 2018 amounting to 40,683 cars compared with 36,067 in 2017. Of the total saloon cars sold 32% or 13,126 were new and 68% or 37,557 were second hand, Cystat added.

Goods transportation vehicles sales increased by 20% amounting to 5,275 in 2018 compared to 4,396 the year before. According to Cystat light commercial vehicles rose by 21.1% to 4,525 in 2018 compared to 3,738 in 2017.

Heavy trucks sales rose by 33.1% to 543 in 2018 compared to 408 the year before. Tow trucks sales declined by 17.2% in 2018 to 207 from 250 the year before.

Scooter sales increased by 20.9% to 307 in 2018 from 254 the year before, whereas motorcycle sales rose by 4.4% in 2018 to 2,542 compared to 2,435 in 2017.

Bus sales amounted to 211 in 2018 from 200 in 2017.

The EU was Cyprus main car suppliers with a share of 56.6% followed by Japan with 29.3%, Cystat added.

