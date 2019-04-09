Menu
Motor vehicle registrations down an annual 16% in first quarter 2019

April 9, 2019 at 2:25pm
Total registrations of motor vehicles fell by 16.0% to 10,920 in January-March 2019, from 13,002 vehicles in the same period of 2018, the Statistical Service said on Tuesday.

Passenger saloon cars decreased to 8,956, from 11,024 in January-March 2018 — a drop of 18.8%. Of the total passenger saloon cars, 2,830 or 31.6% were new and 6.126 or 68.4% were second hand cars. 

Goods conveyance vehicles numbered 1,291, unchanged from January-March 2018. Light goods vehicles increased by 1.2% to 1,115, while heavy goods vehicles decreased by 1.5% to 128 and road tractors (units of trailers) decreased by 18.6% to 48. 

Mopeds of less than 50cc increased to 64 in January-March 2019, compared to 41 in January-March 2018.

Motorbikes of more than 50cc fell by 1.7% to 462 in January-March 2019, compared to 470 in January-March 2018.

