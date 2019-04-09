After pupils, mothers rise up for climate change

Mothers in Cyprus will join the global initiative “Mothers Rise Up” to march for stronger climate change policies on Mother’s Day, May 12.

The march will start at 10 am outside Parliament and will conclude at the Presidential Palace.

The initiative takes inspiration from the ‘School strike for climate’ movement, a series of strikes by pupils who are opting not to attend classes but instead take part in demonstrations to demand action to prevent further global warming and climate change.

Youth for Climate Cyprus organised a school strike and protest in Nicosia on March 15.

“Our children have taken to the streets in protest, for the irrational destruction of our environment! It’s our turn to come together to reinforce their voices!” Mothers Rise Up in Cyprus write on Facebook.

During the march, the participants will give a petition to politicians asking the government to take immediate action on climate change through effective green policies.

The event will also include speeches, songs and a site-specific happening outside the Presidential Palace.

“We welcome anyone who is moved by the love of their children to protest: grandmothers, aunties, child-minders and friends, those yet to have children, those who’ve chosen not to have children, every one of us counts! Fathers are more than welcome to come and support. Together we begin to forge a future worthy of our children,” the initiative says on Facebook.

Mothers Rise Up was launched by a group of mothers in London, who were sensitised by the global mobilisation of youth.

Marches and events under the umbrella of Mothers Rise Up and other organisations will be held in other cities abroad on the same day.

In London, Mothers Rise Up will march in Hyde Park.

Youth for Climate Cyprus and Mothers Rise Up demand that:

1)The government aligns its targets and policies to meet the greenhouse gas reductions necessary for limiting warming to 1.5°C,

2)The government dedicates the necessary resources to achieve the aforementioned targets,

3) The strengthening of the education system as regards the climate crisis in the public schools’ curriculum but also the introduction of experiential workshops,

4) For the Government and national decision bodies to take greater action towards eradicating plastic pollution and restoration of polluted ecosystems,

5) For action to combat climate change to be taken in a socially just way.

