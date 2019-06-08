Mostly fine weather with dust in the atmosphere and possible showers from Sunday

Saturday will be mainly fine with some increased clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be 37 C inland, 31 C on the south and east coasts, 29 C on the rest of the coast and in the mountains.

Some increased clouds on Saturday night with temperatures dropping to 19 C inland, 20 C on the south and east coats, 17 C on the rest of the coast and in the mountains.

Sunday will start with scattered clouds but in the afternoon the weather will be mainly fine. However, increased clouds in the afternoon on the mountain range may give way to isolated showers or thunderstorms.

On Monday and Tuesday it will be mainly fine. However increased cloud in the afternoon may give way to isolated showers or thunderstorms, in the mountains and inland. Dust levels are expected to lower by Monday night. Temperatures are expected to gradually drop, mainly inland and in the mountains.