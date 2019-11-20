Moscow welcomes tripartite meeting on Cyprus to be held in Berlin

Moscow welcomes the intention of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold a tripartite meeting in Berlin next Monday with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.
The Information and Press Department of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation said Moscow welcomes the efforts of the UN Secretary-General to encourage both Cypriot communities to resume the dialogue for the reunification of the country.
“In this context, we praise Antonio Guterres’ intention to hold a meeting with the leaders of Greek and Turkish Cypriots in Berlin on November 25 of this year” it is added.
Moreover, the Foreign Ministry notes that Russia’s position on the Cyprus issue is consistent and unchanged. “We stand for achieving a comprehensive, just and viable settlement on the island based on UN Security Council resolutions on Cyprus” the comment says.
“We are convinced that a more vigorous involvement of all permanent members of the UN Security Council and their support for the negotiation process will assist in advancing the desired result” the Foreign Ministry comment concludes.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.
(Cyprus News Agency)