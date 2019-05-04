Menu
Moscow calls for Turkey to de-escalate tension in Cyprus’ EEZ

May 4, 2019 at 5:29pm

In an announcement regarding the Turkish drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said they are “deeply concerned about information regarding the escalation of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

“We firmly proceed from the fact that any economic activity should correspond to the norms of international law. We call upon not to undertake actions that could cause tension and create additional obstacles on the way to the settlement of the Cyprus problem” the announcement concludes.

(Cyprus News Agency)

