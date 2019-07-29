More astounding remarks on gays by Bishop of Morphou go viral (video)

New astonishing remarks by the Bishop of Morphou Neophytos on homosexuality are making the rounds on the internet.

The new comments and video are posted on the Facebook page of the NGO Accept – LGBTI. They are taken from a speech made by the Bishop at a gathering in Akaki on June 25 — the same gathering where he had claimed men are born gay if their mothers enjoyed anal sex during their pregnancy.

“Gay people stink. They emit an odour. However if they abstain from sex and pray and repent then they will emit a fragrance,” he said.

Says Accept- LGBTI: “This bishop claims something that is both scientifically unfounded and unethical: that homosexuality can be ‘cured’ through faith and prayer. This is a dangerous position which can be very harmful for many young people.”.

The video excerpt is part of the same presentation made by the bishop during a meeting in Akaki where he had claimed – citing the views of elder Porphyrios — that men are born gay if their mothers have — and enjoy — anal sex when pregnant. In such a case, he said “such desires are transferred to the fetus.”

The absurd claim was widely reported in the foreign media and triggered a range of responses online.