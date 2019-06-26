More than 45 paedophiles monitored by special committee

More than 45 paedophiles are being monitored by a special committee charged with supervising former convicts found guilty of sexual offences against minors, while a bill that will boost the authority of the courts and of the committee to protect the victims once they become adults is pending before the House of Representatives, Phileleftheros reported on Wednesday.
It said that the committee met on Monday to add the names of six individuals who were recently released from jail after serving their sentence for sexually abusing minors.
The committee has secured supervision orders and will be summoning the affected individuals to inform them.
Monitoring includes former offenders being required to see a psychiatrist at regular intervals to determine whether they may -re-offend.
Non-Cypriots who are released from jail after serving their sentence for sexual offences against minors are deported.