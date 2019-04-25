More than 1000 asylum seekers granted protection status in Cyprus in 2018

Cyprus granted protection status to 1,225 asylum seekers in 2018, the vast majority of them from Syria according to figures issued by Eurostat on Thursday.

Of these, 1000 individuals or 82% are from Syria. The second largest group granted protection status were from Somalia and Iraq with 35 individuals or 3% of the total each.

Eurostat figures show that in 2018 Cyprus gave 1225 positive decisions on asylum applications of which 200 for refugee status and 1,025 for subsidiary protection.

Overall, the 28 Member States of the European Union (EU) granted protection status to nearly 333,400 asylum seekers in 2018, down by almost 40% from 2017 (533,000).

In addition to these, the EU Member States received over 24,800 resettled refugees.

The largest group of beneficiaries of protection status in the EU in 2018 remained citizens of Syria (96,100 persons, or 29% of the total number of persons granted protection status in the EU Member States), followed by citizens of Afghanistan (53,500 or 16%) and those of Iraq (24,600 or 7%), as compared with 2017 when 172,900 or 32% of asylum seekers granted protection were Syrians, 99,800 or 19% were Afghanis and 63,800 or 12% were Iraqis.

Syrians were the largest group granted protection status in sixteen Member States in 2018. Of the 96,100 Syrians

granted protection status in the EU, almost 70% were recorded in Germany (67,000).

More than 40% of all positive decisions in the EU granted in Germany

In 2018, the highest number of persons granted protection status was registered in Germany (139,600), ahead of

Italy (47,900) and France (41,400).

Out of all the persons who were granted protection status in 2018 in the EU, 163,800 persons were granted refugee status (49% of all positive decisions), 100,300 were given subsidiary protection (30%) and 69,300 authorisation to stay for humanitarian reasons (21%).

It should be noted that, while both refugee and subsidiary protection status are defined by EU law, humanitarian status is granted on the basis of national legislation.

Above one third of asylum decisions at the first instance made in the EU resulted in protection status

In 2018, almost 582 000 first instance decisions on asylum applications were made in the EU Member States and a further 309,000 final decisions following an appeal. Decisions made at the first instance resulted in 217,400 persons being granted protection status, while a further 116,000 received protection status on appeal.

Recognition rates differ greatly between citizenships

The recognition rate, i.e. the share of positive decisions among the total number of decisions, was 37% for first

instance decisions in the EU. For final decisions on appeal, the recognition rate was 38%.

The outcomes of decisions on asylum applications, and therefore the recognition rate, vary between countries of

citizenship of asylum applicants. Among the 20 main citizenships of asylum applicants on which decisions were

taken at first instance in 2018, recognition rates in the EU ranged from around 5% for citizens of Georgia to 88% for Syrians and 83% for Eritreans.

