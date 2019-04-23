More than 1.3 million checkpoint crossings in first 3 months of 2019 -Diyalog

In the first three months of 2019, 1,329,489 crossings were recorded through the checkpoints in Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot daily Diyalog reported on Tuesday.
According to its figures 467,723 crossings by Greek Cypriots were recorded and 477,210 crossings by Turkish Cypriots.
There were also 387,277 crossings to the occupied north by non-Cypriots.
This is the first time since the opening of the checkpoints in 2003, that the number of Greek Cypriots who cross over to the occupied north is almost the same as the number of Turkish Cypriots who cross to RoC-controlled areas.
Diyalog writes that the economic crisis and the devaluation of the Turkish lira has led many Greek Cypriots to cross over to buy fuel and other goods.