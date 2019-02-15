More roads close because of mudslides, thick fog in Troodos

Problems continue on the road network as a result of the weather, police said on Friday afternoon as they again urged drivers to be particularly careful.

The road linking Ayios Theodoros to the coastal Mazotos-Zygi road has closed because of mudslides while a section of the Paphos -Limassol highway, from the Pissouri to the Avdimou exits is closed for the same reason and traffic is being diverted via the old road. The road is being cleared but police said that it is not expected to reopen before Monday.

In Paphos because of flooded streams, rock slides and problems with the road surface the following roads remain closed:

Ayios Nicolaos-Pera Vasa at Tselefos Bridge

Keloekedara-Amargeti- Nata at Ziripilli Bridge

Salamiou-Galataria

Polis Chrysochous – Palia Theletra

In the mountain areas the Prodromos-Troodos road is open only to cars with four wheel drive or equipped with snow chains. The remaining roads to Troodos are open but slippery and there is thick fog in the area.

Police said that because of the rains, roads are slippery and drivers should be particularly careful, drive slowly, keep a safe distance and switch on their headlights.

Updates on road conditions are available on the police app, its social media pages and its website www.cypruspolicenews.com .

