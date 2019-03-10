More rainfall ahead – Met office

Weather conditions are set to deteriorate by Wednesday as a high pressure system is affecting Cyprus.
Temperatures on Sunday night will be 8 C inland, 11 C on the coasts and 6 C in the mountains.
The weather on Monday will be mainly fine, with some cloud cover at intervals.
Temperatures will be 22 C inland, 20 C on the coasts and 15 C in the mountains.
Tuesday will also be mainly fine, with some cloud cover at intervals, however localised showers are expected during the night.
Temperatures are expected to drop on Wednesday.
At the time of issue of the weather bulletin there was 37 cm of snow on Troodos Square.