More rain today as problems continue with roads

A low pressure system is continuing to affect the area with more rain, isolated thunderstorms and snowfall in the mountains forecast for today. There may be hail during thunderstorms. An improvement is expected from tomorrow.

A number of roads remain closed because of mudslides while roads to Troodos are open only to vehicles with four wheel drive or which are equipped with snow chains.

Weather forecast

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms and snow in the mountains. Temperatures will be 13 C inland, 15 C on the coasts and 4 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and at intervals mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly near the coast. Temperatures will fall to 4 C inland, 8 C on the coasts and 1 C in the mountains.

Sunday will start off fine with intervals of cloud that may lead to scattered showers. In the afternoon, clouds will form and are expected to give scattered showers and or thunderstorms. Snow is expected in the mountains. Temperatures will remain at the same levels as on Saturday which is close to average for the time of year.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine though there will be intervals of cloud at noon and in the afternoon which on Monday may lead to scattered showers and light snow in the mountains.

Temperatures will remain unchanged on Monday and rise a little on Tuesday to a little above average for the time of year.

At the time of issue of the weather bulletin there was 51 cm of snow on Troodos Square.

Road update

Police are urging drivers to to be particularly careful since roads are slippery because of the rain.

Both lanes on the Paphos-Limassol highway from the Pissouri to the Avdimou exit will remain closed because of mudslides throughout the weekend.

In Paphos because of flooded streams, rock slides and problems with the road surface the following roads remain closed:

Ayios Nicolaos-Pera Vasa at Tselefos Bridge

Keloekedara-Amargeti- Nata at Ziripilli Bridge

Salamiou-Galataria

Polis Chrysochous – Palia Theletra

In the Larnaca district the road linking Ayios Theodoros to the coastal Mazotos-Zygi road remains closed because of mudslides and the accumulation of the water.

In the Limassol district all roads to Troodos are open only to four wheel drive cars or which are equipped with snow chains.

Police said that because of the rains, roads are slippery and drivers should be particularly careful, drive slowly and keep a safe distance fro m other vehicles.

Updates on road conditions are available on the police app, their social media pages and website www.cypruspolicenews.com .