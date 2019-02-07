More rain today; Troodos roads open only to four wheel drive cars

More rain is forecast today, while police have warned that roads are slippery and all road to Troodos are open only to four wheel drive vehicles or those equipped with snow chains.

Saturday and Sunday will also see intervals of scattered showers with snow fall in the mountains as the unstable weather continues.

Weather forecast

Low pressure continues to affect the area. There is dust in the atmosphere which will is expected to clear late in the afternoon.

Friday will see intervals of sunshine and intervals of cloud with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snowfall is expected in the higher Troodos peaks while hail is possible during thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be 17 C inland and on the coasts and around 7 C in the mountains.

Tonight there will be intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly near the coast. Temperatures will fall to 7 C inland, around 8 C on the south and east coasts, around 10 C on the remaining coasts and 1 C in the mountains.

Saturday will also see intervals of cloud and intervals of fine weather. The met office is forecasting scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow is forecast in the mountains. Temperatures will edge down but will remain close to average for the time of year.

The same pattern of intervals of fine weather and intervals of cloud with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms is forecast for Sunday, with more snow in the mountains. Temperatures will remain about the same.

Monday will be mainly fine, with increased clouds at noon and in the afternoon. Temperatures will edge up slightly and will be a little above average for the time of year inland and in the mountains.

At the the time of issue of the weather bulletin early on Friday morning there was 38 cm of snow in Troodos Square.

Road update

Police are warning that roads are slippery because of rain and are urging drivers to be particularly careful.

Because of snowfall, the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos roads are open only to four wheel drive cars and those equipped with snow chains

In Paphos the Tselefos bridge and the Salamiou-Galataria and Kelokedara-Nata-Salamiou roads are closed.

Updates on conditions on the roads are available on the police app, its website

www.cypruspolicenews.com and its social media pages.