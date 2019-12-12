More rain and thunderstorms as wet weather continues

An extensive low pressure system centered on Italy is moving east and is expected to affect Cyprus from early tonight.
Friday will be partly cloudy and scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast at intervals, whereas there may be snow or sleet in the higher Troodos peaks.
Temperatures will rise to 19 C inland and on the coast and 9 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with rain and local showers which locally may be intense or protracted. Snow or sleet is forecast in the higher Troodos peaks. Temperatures will drop to 10 C inland, 14 C on the coast and 5 C in the mountains where locally there may be frost.
Saturday will remain mainly cloudy with rain and local thunderstorms in many areas as well as snow in the higher mountains. However the weather will gradually improve from late in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and in areas cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms at intervals. Snow or sleet is expected in the higher Troodos mountains.
Temperatures will remain at the same levels which are close to average for the time of year.
Monday will be mainly fine although there will be local cloud at intervals. Temperatures will edge up to above average for the time of year.