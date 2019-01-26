More dust today; unsettled weather over the next three days

Dust levels are above average today with the Labour Ministry urging vulnerable groups to avoid outdoor activities.

At 8 am on Saturday, the hourly concentration of respirable particles in ambient air with diameter less than 10 micrometers (PM10), were between 91 μg/m3 and 200 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

It is expected that the average 24hour concentration will exceed the corresponding limit value of 50 μg/m3 as defined by the relative legislation.

Because of the small size of the respirable particles and their negative effect on human health, the public and especially the vulnerable groups of population (children, older people, and patients) are advised to avoid outdoor activities and exercising in open spaces during this event, the Ministry said.

“Also, it is required that the employers take the appropriate measures (organizational or technical) after assessing the risks that their employees are facing while working in open spaces. Moreover, it is recommended that the workers in open spaces use appropriate means of personal protection,” it concluded.

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations is available online through the dedicated website maintained by DLI at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free application “Air Quality Cyprus” on the Google Play and iOS App Store.

The weather forecast

Low pressure and dust continue to affecting the area of Cyprus. There was 55 cm of snow on Troodos Square on Saturday morning.

Today Saturday the weather will be mainly fine with cloudy intervals. Temperatures will be 21 C inland, 20 C on the coast and 10 C in the mountains. More clouds expected during the evening with temperatures dropping as low as 5 C inland, 10 C on the coast and 2 C on the highest peaks.

On Sunday the weather will be partly cloudy with some showers and / or thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Snow or sleet is expected in the higher Troodos peaks and temperatures will drop reaching average levels.

Monday is expected to start off with scattered showers and / or thunderstorms mainly in the east. The weather will improve in the afternoon.

Heavy clouds are expected to give local rain on Tuesday, mainly in the west.