More dust today, possibility of showers as temperatures edge down

Weak low pressure is affecting the area and there will be dust in the atmosphere at intervals.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy at intervals which may lead to isolated showers with the possibility of thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will rise to 34 C inland and on the south and east coasts, around 32 C on the remaining coasts and 26 C in the higher mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but there will be increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 19 C inland and on the west and north coasts, around 21 C on the remaining coasts and 16 C in the mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine but clouds that develop in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will edge down over the next few days to fluctuate to close to average for the time of year by Friday.