Monuments to be lighted blue for International Autism Awareness Day

Monuments and museums in Cyprus will be lighted up blue on April 2, International Autism Awareness Day.

The lighting is part of the “Light it Up Blue” worldwide campaign which aims at raising global awareness and attention with regards to the idiosyncrasies and difficulties faced by persons in the Autism spectrum and their families.

The need for securing access to care and support, continuous education, and the fundamental right for inclusion in all facets of life, is also highlighted.

As was the case in previous years, the Department of Antiquities will illuminate in blue the Cyprus Museum in Lefkosia, the Archaeological Museum of the Lemesos District, the Local Archaeological Museum of Marion-Arsinoe, the Castles of Kolossi, Pafos, Lemesos, and Larnaka, the Medieval Manor House at Kouklia, and the archaeological sites at Choirokoitia and Amathous.

“The vision of the Department of Antiquities, as reflected through its active participation in this important campaign, is that all citizens have a right to enjoy culture, since it belongs to society as a whole. Our ancient monuments and museums, lit up in blue for Autism, will in essence transfer a message of hope for change and sustainable development, based on the love for human diversity which we should all share and care for,” the Department of Antiquities said in an announcement on Friday.

Read more: