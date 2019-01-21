Monday’s “Blood Wolf Moon” as seen from Cyprus (pictures)

CNA photographer Katia Christodolou captured Monday’s “Blood Wolf Moon” total lunar eclipse on camera.
The pictures show the three phases of the phenomenon, which started at 4:36 am on Monday, reached totality at 7:12 am and ended at 9:48 am.
A “super” moon occurs when the moon is especially close to earth, while a “wolf moon” is the traditional name for the full moon of January, when the howling of wolves was a sound that helped define winter, according to The Farmers Almanac.
In a total lunar eclipse, the moon never goes completely dark. Rather, it takes on a reddish glow from refracted light as the heavenly bodies move into position – hence the “blood moon” moniker. The more particulate or pollution in the atmosphere, the redder the moon appears.
