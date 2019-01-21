Menu
Local

Monday’s “Blood Wolf Moon” as seen from Cyprus (pictures)

January 21, 2019 at 4:15pm

CNA photographer Katia Christodolou captured Monday’s “Blood Wolf Moon” total lunar eclipse on camera.

The pictures show the three phases of the phenomenon, which started at 4:36 am on Monday, reached totality at 7:12 am and ended at 9:48 am.

A “super” moon occurs when the moon is especially close to earth, while a “wolf moon” is the traditional name for the full moon of January, when the howling of wolves was a sound that helped define winter, according to The Farmers Almanac.

In a total lunar eclipse, the moon never goes completely dark. Rather, it takes on a reddish glow from refracted light as the heavenly bodies move into position – hence the “blood moon” moniker. The more particulate or pollution in the atmosphere, the redder the moon appears.

Read more:

‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ total lunar eclipse to take place on Monday

You May Also Like

Local
January 21, 2019

Limassol Municipality planning homeless shelter

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 21, 2019

Yermasoyia and Kiti dam filled with rubbish (pictures)

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 21, 2019

Type A influenza vaccinations necessary as virus mutates every year – Health Ministry official

Stelios Marathovouniotis