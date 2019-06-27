Μonagri is a village located 20 km north of Limassol between Platres and Kouris River.
Αlthough the village is small it is the home of two very important monasteries.
Holy Monastery of Archangel Michael
The monastery is located 500 meters in the northwest of the Monagri village. It is unknown when it was founded but it functioned during must of the Turkish occupation.
There are several mentions of the monastery by church officials and writers. A big fire destroyed most of the monastery. The monastery was rebuilt 1740 by Bishop Makarios A of Kitiou.
Today the Monastery is the responsibility of the Limassol Bishopric.
Monastery of Panagia tis Amasgous
Located in the Kouris Valley, the small Byzantine church of Panagia tis Amasgou Monastery is dedicated to the Virgin Mary.
The structure is single-aisled and barrel-vaulted with a second timber roof with hook-shaped roof tiles. The original church was built in the 12th century and is adorned with excellent 12th, 13th and 16th century wall paintings. All the surrounding buildings – with the exception of the western wing – are of a later date, and were built to serve the needs of the nuns that recently settled there.
Contact No: Tel: +357 25 434 342, Fax: +357 25 434 282
Operating Hours: Winter, daily: 07:00 – 12:00 /15:00 – 17:00
Summer, daily: 07:00 – 12:00 / 16:00 – 18:00
Operating Period: All year round.
Entrance Fee: Free
Opening and closing times as well as entrance fees, are subject to alterations without notice. Visitors are advised to check before visiting.
