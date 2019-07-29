Moist Chicken Loaf with Halloumi

Ingredients

1 kg chicken mince

1/2 cup fresh breadcrumbs

1/2 cup halloumi, coarsely grated

1/3 cup strained Greek yogurt

2 heaped tsp Dijon mustard

1 large onion, coarsely grated

2 spring onions, sliced

1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped

1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp paprika

1/8 tsp chili powder

1 egg

Method:

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Mix well until combined. At this stage you can cover bowl and transfer in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Preheat oven to 200 C, fan. Place a large peace of greaseproof paper on your worktop. Pile the chicken mixture in the centre and shape into a loaf.

Bring one of the long sides of the paper over the loaf.

Bring over the opposite side.

Twist paper to create a parcel like a candy.

Transfer loaf in a baking pan, seam side up. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes.

Take pan out of the oven and increase temperature to 220 C, fan.

Using scissors cut an opening on the top side of the loaf. Use caution as the loaf is hot and steamy.

Like so. Return loaf in the oven. Cook 20 minutes more.

Loaf will be cooked through and golden..

Let loaf stand for 10 minutes before unwrapping. Discard paper. Transfer on a serving platter, slice and serve. Enjoy.

www.cuisinovia.com, Galatia Pamborides