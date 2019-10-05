Mogherini, Christodoulides discuss possibility of targeted measures in light of Turkey’s drilling activities

The High Representative of the EU Federica Mogherini and the Foreign Minister of Cyprus Nicos Christodoulides spoke on the phone on Friday and “discussed the possibility of targeted measures in light of Turkey’s continued drilling activities”, while the High Representative “also decided that the issue will be on the agenda of the next Foreign Affairs Council on 14 October in Luxembourg”, according to a Commission EEAS written announcement after the phonecall.

More specifically according to the statement, “in their discussion, they deplored Turkey’s further drilling activities 45 nm off the southern coast of Cyprus”.

According to the written statement “Turkey’s actions come at a moment when intensified efforts are ongoing for the resumption of Cyprus settlement talks under the auspices of the United Nations Secretary General”, while the EU side states that “it remains crucial to ensure a conducive environment for these talks”.

“The European Union has made its position on the matter clear through repeated Council and European Council Conclusions, most recently on 15 July 2019, and is in full solidarity with Cyprus”, according to the statement, recalling that “Turkey needs to refrain from such actions and respect the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with international law within its Exclusive Economic Zone”.

Furthermore it states that: “Turkey should accept the invitation of the government of Cyprus and address the issue of delimitation of Exclusive Economic Zones and continental shelf through dialogue and negotiation in good faith and in full respect of international law and in accordance with the principle of good neighbourly relations”.

(Cyprus News Agency)