MoD probing video that appears to show soldiers shooting Corbyn target (video)

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has launched an investigation after soldiers were filmed apparently using a photograph of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for target practice, international media are reporting.

A video shows the men firing rounds, before the camera shows a picture of the Labour leader with marks from where it has been shot.

They are thought to be based at New Kabul Compound in Afghanistan, according to Sky, and are part of 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment.

They are accused of shooting a non-lethal hardened wax substance at the image instead of metal bullets, with the incident understood to have taken place over the past few days.

An Army spokesman said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media. This behaviour is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the Army expects.

“A full investigation has been launched.”

A Labour party spokesman said: “The behaviour of soldiers who used an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as target practice is “alarming and unacceptable.’