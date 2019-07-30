Mitsotakis visit boosts EuroAssia Interconnector Project’s implementation process 

The official visit of the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Cyprus has significantly boosted the implementation process of the EuroAsia Interconnector Project between Israel-Cyprus-Crete-Attica, insiders told Phileleftheros.

The issue was raised yesterday both during the tete-a-tete meeting between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and the Greek Premier as well as during the talks of the two state leaders with the participation of the Greek and Cypriot Energy Ministers too. In addition, a meeting took place between the leadership of the Greek government and Nicosia-based head of the implementation process of the EuroAsia Interconnector project Nassos Ktorides.

Greece’s new leadership seems to give very high priority to the implementation of the project. And this positive change of position was recorded after new officials in the Greek Ministry of Energy took over as a result of the country’s newly-elected right-wing government.

In the meantime, EuroAsia Interconnector which is an EU-approved and co-financed project announced on July 19 that it proceeded on schedule with the tenders process for the construction of the subsea cable and HVDC converter stations.

A month earlier, the official Project Promoter had proceeded with the application for a grant from European Union funds for the construction of the interconnection between Crete and Attica, with the benefit (grant) to Greek consumers of €355 million and with a commissioning date of June 2022.

And an announcement said that they remained committed to the timely implementation of the electricity interconnection in its entirety that links the electricity grids of Israel-Cyprus-Crete-Attica.

The electricity interconnection will end the energy isolation of Crete, which burdens Greek taxpayers with millions of euros every year, and Cyprus, which is the only non-interconnected European Union Member State.

According to the approved timeframes submitted to the European Commission, the interconnection between Crete and Attica will be completed in June 2022 and Crete-Cyprus in December 2023.

