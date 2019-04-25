Mitsero murders: Suspect remanded for two days for third case

A Greek Cypriot army officer was remanded in custody for another two days on Thursday as police investigate the murder of Marricar Valdez Arguila from the Philipppines who was reported missing on December 13, 2017.

The suspect is already in custody for the murder of two other women from the Philippines while police are still looking for the daughter of the first victim who was reported missing with her mother in May 2018.

The police investigator told the court that police had investigated the disappearance of Arguila in February 2018 after her employer contacted the authorities, with no result. No body has been found.

He said that on Tuesday police found testimony that the suspect had met the victim on December 13, 2017 — the day of her disappearance.

The suspect had admitted to meeting the victim and made several allegations which are being investigated, the court heard. Five statements have been taken and another 60 will be taken, while the suspect’s home and cars will be searched.

Contact has also been made with Interpol in the Philippines.

The suspect, who appeared in court without a lawyer, said he did not object to the remand order. Asked whether he had something to add, he replied: “No”.

The hearing will continue on Saturday.

Meanwhile authorities aim today to complete their search of an abandoned mine shaft in Mitsero where the bodies of two women were found.

So far, 95% of the 130 metre deep mine shaft has been searched with robotic cameras. Nothing suspicious has been found.

They are also due tomorrow to resume a search of a lake at Xyliatou where the suspect has told police he dumped the body of the six year old daughter of the first victim after she died.

The search has been hindered by low visibility and the difficult topography and a specialist diver is being brought in to help the effort, using equipment used to repair ships at sea.

Read more