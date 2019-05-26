Mitsero murders: search for victims continues at two lakes

A search is underway at two lakes at Mitsero and Xyliatou for the bodies of a woman and a child, victims of a self-confessed serial killer who went by the online name of Orestes.

Divers are searching Kokkini Limni at Mitsero for a suitcase with the body of 30 year old Maricar Aquinar.

Israeli experts who flew to Cyprus specially earlier this week are searching Memi lake at Xyliatou with a robotic camera for the body of six year old Sierra Granze, daughter of Mary Rose Tubiurco whose body was found in an abandoned mine shaft Mitsero in mid-April, triggering a protracted search for more victims.

A 35 year old Greek Cypriot army officer has reportedly confessed to killing five women and two children. Five bodies have been retrieved from three different locations so far.

He is currently in police custody and expected to be formally charged in the next few days.

Divers from the private company Brasal Marine Services and the fire service’s disaster response unit Emak have been combing Kokkini Limni for weeks, but have yet to find the third suitcase, their efforts hampered by low visibility and mud.

Two other bodies — of a mother and daughter — have been found in suitcases thrown into Kokkini Limni.

The suspect said he put three victims in suitcases, weighed down by concrete blocks and threw them into Kokkini Limni.

He has said he covered the body of Sierra in a sheet and thew it in Memi lake.