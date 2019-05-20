Mitsero murders: Search continues for serial killer’s victims

A search will continue today at Kokkini Limni (Red Lake) in Mitsero and Memi Lake in Xyliatou for the bodies of two victims of a self-confessed serial killer.

Search parties are looking for the body of a 30 year old woman from the Philippines in the toxic Kokkini Limni and for the body of a six year old girl at Memi Lake.

A Greek Cypriot army officer has reportedly confessed to killing five women and two children. He is currently in police custody and is due back in court tomorrow for a renewal of his remand.

Five bodies have so far been recovered – of a mother and daughter from Kokkini Limni, as well as of two women from an abandoned mine shaft and of a woman from a dry well in Orounta firing range.

The search –using divers, robotic cameras and sonar equipment – has been hampered by low visibility and mud.

An additional problem with the west side of Kokkini Limni is that there may be shells from National Guard exercises held in the area in the past and divers need to be extra careful.

Fire chief Markos Trangolas told Radio Active that there were a large number of items on the west side of the lake which complicate divers’ efforts. The fire service has also contacted the National Guard for information regarding to possibility of shells.

In Kokkini Limni, there is a lot of mud and authorities are hoping to use mechanical means to facilitate the effort.

State surveyors will meanwhile help search parties in the demarcation of ‘critical areas’ in Memi Lake, based on the findings of the sonar survey.

Yesterday, four divers took turns combing the lake, including close to where a cement block was found last week, but with no success.

The 35 year old suspect has told police he put the bodies in suitcases, attached to cement blocks and threw them in Kokkini Limni.

The first cement block was found in a suitcase with the body of a victim, while the second was found close to where the second suitcase with the body of an eight year old girl was found.

