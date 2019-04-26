Mitsero murders: search continues for four victims

Authorities are searching for the bodies of four murder victims in full knowledge that the locations given by the army officer suspected of killing them are remote and difficult to search.

Divers are currently searching a lake at Xyliatou using special equipment for the body of a six year old girl.

Kokkini Limni (red lake) near Mitsero is to be searched with a robotic camera tomorrow after tests of the water determined that divers with normal gear could not enter. Three bodies are believed to have been stuffed into suitcases and thrown in the lake

Police have linked the 35 year old Greek Cypriot to seven victims. He has reportedly confessed to killing five women and a child, and is considered a suspect for the murder of another little girl.

The suspect is due in court again tomorrow for an extension of his remand.

Police investigations first started on April 14 when tourists photographing an abandoned mine shaft at Mitsero mine spotted a body.

The first victim, later identified by DNA tests as Marry Rose Tiburcio, was reported missing in May 2018. Reported missing with her was her six year old daughter Sierra who the suspect said had died and he had dumped in a lake at Xyliatou.

As fire services continued their search of the 130 metre flooded mine shaft, they found a body of a second woman – believed to be Arian Palanas Lozano – also from the Philippines and reported missing in July 2018.

Days of protracted searches at the same mine shaft did not give any indications of further bodies.

But examination of his telecommunications – the suspect went by the name Orestes on social media – showed he had been in contact with a third woman. Photos of the woman and of her residence permits were found at his house. He was rearrested and taken back to court for another remand yesterday.

It was during questioning after the remand for the third woman – Maricar Valdez Arquiola– that the suspect confessed to killing Romanian woman and her daughter – Livia Florentina Bunea and Elena Natalia Bunea and an unknown Asian woman.

He led police to an empty well at the Orounda firing range on Thursday afternoon where fire services recovered the body of the Asian woman.

Searches are ongoing at the Xyliatou lake for Sierra and at Kokkini Limni in Mitsero for Maricar and for mother and daughter Lyvia and Elena.

All the locations appear to have been carefully chosen. The suspect knew the Mitsero mine well and chose a 130 metre deep shaft, difficult to access.

The well at Orounta is covered by vegetation and only people well acquainted with the area know of its existence. The suspect is understood to have gone to the firing range on several occasions as part of his duties as an army officer.

Kokkini Limni in Mitsero is highly acidic. The mine of Kokkinopezoula in the area ceased operations in 1968 and the environmental degradation is evident.

The lake was searched by drone on Friday and a search with a robotic camera is expected to start tomorrow.

Visibility at the Xyliatou is lake is close to zero and the topography is very difficult. After searches with robotic cameras failed to give any results, authorities brought in special equipment to enable divers to enter the lake.

Four divers are currently taking turns searching the lake, step by step.

