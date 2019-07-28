Mitsero murders: Remains of slain Filipinas repatriated

The remains of the two Filipinas who were murdered by convicted serial killer Nicolas Metaxas have been repatriated to the Philippines, media quoted the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) as saying.

It said the remains of Mary Rose Tiburcio and Maricar Arquiola were brought home aboard a flight from Doha and were welcomed by their families in Manila alongside ministry officials.

Funerals for the two women, among the seven victims of the convicted Cypriot military officer, were held in Larnaca and Limassol on Thursday.

The Philippines Embassy in Athens is continuing to monitor the case of the third Filipina, Arian Palanas Lozano, who was also slain by the killer.

There is no date yet of the repatriation of Lozano’s remains, the DFA said.

The killer has been sentenced to seven life sentences last month after pleading guilty to killing five women, including the three Filipinas, and two children.

The gruesome murders stunned public opinion and led to the resignation of the Justice Minister, the sacking of the police chief and a shake-up in the way police handle cases of people reported as missing.

