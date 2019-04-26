Mitsero murders: Police to search Kokkini Limni, Xyliatou lake for victims (photos)

Police are on site at Kokkini Limni (Red Lake) near the Mitsero mine after a 35 Greek Cypriot army officer told them he had dumped the bodies of three victims –Livia Florentina Bunea and her eight year old daughter Elena Natalia Bunea from Romania and Maricar Valdez Arquiola from the Philippines.

Together with the fire services they are there to evaluate the next steps. Officials from the Geological Surveys Department are there to take samples of the water in the lake which is said to contain chalcopyrite and ferrite.

Police said that search will start once the fire services give the green light.

Meanwhile, preparations continue to send divers into Xyliatou lake where the suspect — who went by the name of Orestis on social media — has told police he dumped the body of six year old Sierra who went missing with her mother in May 2018.

Philenews reported that the suspect is being taken back to Xyliatou dam to show police where he dumped the body. The search there is expected to start around midday.

The body of the mother, Marry Rose Tiburcio was discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in Mitsero. A body — believed to belong to Αrian Palanas Lozan, was also found in the shaft but after an extensive search using robotic cameras the fire services said there was nothing to indicate there were more victims in the 130 metre deep flooded shaft.

The man is already in police custody for the premeditated murder of three women but has been tied to seven victims.

On Thursday police recovered the body of an unknown Asian woman from a dried up well near the Orounta firing range. She is believed to be from Nepal or India, but the suspect could not or would not give police any more information as to her identity.

They were led to the Orounta site by the suspect who has reportedly confessed to killing five women and one child — eight year old Elena. Police nevertheless are treating the disappearance of Sierra as a murder — bringing the total number of victims to seven.

Police will also continue their search at Orounta where the body of the unknown woman was found.

The case is unprecedented for Cyprus and British experts are due on the island on Monday to help police with their inquiries.

The suspect is already in police custody and is due back in court tomorrow for the renewal of his remand.

Meanwhile, a demonstration will be held outside the Presidential Palace at 6 pm today to protest the way cases of the missing women were handled.

The Romanian woman and her daughter were reported missing in September 2016, Maricar Valdez Arquiola was reported missing in late 2017, Marry Rose and her daughter in May 2018 and Arian in July 2018.

